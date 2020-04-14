 

Severe thunderstorm warning for east coast of South Africa

2020-04-14 13:04

Duncan Alfreds

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an official watch for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain in the eastern and central parts of South Africa for Tuesday.

"Heavy rain leading to localised flooding is expected in places over KwaZulu-Natal as well as in places over the central and eastern half of the Eastern Cape," SAWS said in a statement.

The watch extended the area of concern to the Free State, where SAWS expected severe thunderstorms, as well as Gauteng.

Typical for the time of year, temperatures in Gauteng remain mild (Johannesburg will have a 25°C maximum, Pretoria, 27°C), but cloud cover will persist throughout the day, said the SAWS.

In KwaZulu-Natal, a high-pressure system is feeding in wet weather toward the province and the interior that could lead to localised flooding over the southern parts of the province.

"Morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm to hot in places in the north where it will be partly cloudy. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected," said the SAWS of the forecast for the province.

Damaging winds, floods

Beyond the rain, the SAWS predicted damaging winds for the province. It specifically highlighted gale-force winds from Port Edward all the way to Maputo.

In the eastern half of the Eastern Cape, the SAWS predicted similar wet conditions with cooler temperatures.

Last year, News24 reported that damage from Durban floods in April 2019 resulted in a bill of R658 million.

In its Adjustment Budget for 2019-2020, the eThekwini Metro indicated a number of line item projects for flood damage it labelled as resolved. It specifically highlighted about R40 million for emergency flooding repair in Umhlatuzana Bridge, Ward 64.

It also noted the receipt of R42.5 million in national disaster funding.

SAWS Regional forecast in brief:

KwaZulu-Natal

Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected.

 

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-easterly becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly from the south spreading to the north by afternoon.

Free State

Cloudy at times and cool but warm in the north. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but widespread in the east.

Gauteng

Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers becoming cloudy later with widespread in the east and south-east.

Eastern Cape

Cool along the coast otherwise cloudy and cold with widespread showers and thundershowers in the eastern half of the province.

 

In the western half, it will be cool along the coast and adjacent interior otherwise cloudy and cold with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the east

