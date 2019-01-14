 

SPCA appeals for donations to save abused dog left in 5-year-old's care - GRAPHIC PICS

2019-01-14 12:17

Duncan Alfreds

Bobby was chained up for months and requires an operation. (SPCA)

Bobby was chained up for months and requires an operation. (SPCA)

*WARNING: GRAPHIC IMAGES NOT SUITABLE FOR SENSITIVE VIEWERS.

The Bloemfontein Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) has made an appeal for members of the public to help an abused dog that was left in the care of a child.

"Today we came across a sad situation. Bobby was a gift for a 5-year-old. His parents told him that it was his doggy and that he needed to take care of Bobby," the Bloemfontein SPCA said on Monday.

The parents then chained Bobby and left him in the child's care.

READ: SPCA shocked after dog is skinned alive

The dog was left chained for eight months and never received any of the required vaccinations or proper food.

"Bobby's meals consisted of the 5-year-old's leftovers because he never asked his parents to buy dog food. Clearly, the child didn't know what a dog needs.

"What is worse is that Bobby's chain was never loosened as he grew. As a result, the chain 'grew' into Bobby's skin, causing severe injuries," said the SPCA.

Parents investigated

The organisation said that it had since educated the child about care for the dog, but the prognosis is not good for the animal.

"We have taken Bobby to the vet and, unfortunately, the news is not good. Bobby has a severe infection in his neck, trachea and oesophagus. He needs an operation to repair the damage caused by the chain."

Further investigations are being conducted with the aim of laying charges against the parents for leaving the dog in the care of a minor.

People convicted of animal abuse don't often face stiff fines.

In November 2018, Letiya Mercy Lebakeng was convicted of abusing a tortoise and was fined R500 or 50 days' imprisonment.

The SPCA has appealed for funding to cover the cost of the operation for Bobby.

"We know that this is a very difficult time in the year, but we need your help. The operation and post-operative care is estimated at R6 000. We humbly ask for donations to help Bobby have a new year and live a healthy life free from pain, injury and suffering."

Click or tap here to donate, or SMS Bloemspca to 42646 and donate R30.

Bobby was chained up for months and requires an operation. (SPCA)

