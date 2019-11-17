Two rhino and a zebra electrocuted after Eskom pylon collapses in nature reserve

Several animals at the Tshwane Rietvlei Nature Reserve were electrocuted after an Eskom electricity pylon collapsed, Tshwane's mayoral committee member for environment and agriculture, Dana Wannenburg said on Saturday.

The animals are a female rhino, her calf and a zebra.

"Tshwane Nature Conservation officials discovered the carcasses early this morning during routine patrols," said Wannenburg.

He also revealed that Eskom technicians moved swiftly to repair the pylon and secure overhead cables at the reserve.

"The City's nature conservation officials will work closely with Eskom officials to establish the cause of the collapse, to check the soundness of all other structures along this overhead line, and to determine which measures could be implemented to safeguard the reserve’s wildlife from further harm," added Wannenburg.

