WATCH: Baby rhino who escaped poachers, now living in South African Rhino Orphanage

Based in Limpopo, The Rhino Orphanage is the only one of its kind around the globe. Here, passionate volunteers treat and understand the rhinos in order to protect the species from going extinct.

The moving journey is covered in an M-Net series, The Wild Ones. The documentary gives viewers a sneak peek into the lives of Rhinos beings poached and those looking after them.

The series, which premiers on M-Net at 15h00 on 6 May, provides an insight into the love and care that goes into keeping Rhinos safe and secure.

Drum was invited to see the work done first hand.

See the touching video of baby rhino Mofalodi below: