 

WATCH: Baby rhino who escaped poachers, now living in South African Rhino Orphanage

2018-05-01 19:30

Nadim Nyker

PHOTO: Screenshot from video

PHOTO: Screenshot from video

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Based in Limpopo, The Rhino Orphanage is the only one of its kind around the globe. Here, passionate volunteers treat and understand the rhinos in order to protect the species from going extinct.

The moving journey is covered in an M-Net series, The Wild Ones. The documentary gives viewers a sneak peek into the lives of Rhinos beings poached and those looking after them.

The series, which premiers on M-Net at 15h00 on 6 May, provides an insight into the love and care that goes into keeping Rhinos safe and secure.

Drum was invited to see the work done first hand.

See the touching video of baby rhino Mofalodi below:

 

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Power lines threaten Cape Vulture's future - wildlife organisation

2018-05-01 13:41

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: 7-months pregnant woman assaulted over parking spot
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Rawsonville 15:46 PM
Road name: N1

Philadelphia 14:17 PM
Road name: N7

More traffic reports
Lotto results for Saturday, April 28 2018-04-28 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SPREE  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 