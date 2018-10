A study of the African bush elephants' vast network of deep wrinkles has found they are designed to help the animals keep their cool, fight off parasites and defend against sun damage, say scientists.

Wrinkles might just be the elephant's beauty secret. A new study has revealed the workings behind nature's design. It seems the folds in an elephant's skin play a key role in keeping them cool.

The findings are from scientists at the University of Geneva and the Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics. They say the wrinkled pattern is made up of fractures in the brittle outer layer of skin. It allows elephants to retain five to 10 times more water than if the skin was smooth.