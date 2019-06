Ghazipur landfill takes up the are of more than 40 football pitches and is on course to be bigger than the Taj Mahal in the next year.

Experts say gases belching from the garbage can become even more deadly when mixed with air.

The landfill was opened in 1984 and reached its capacity in 2002 but dumping has continued because authorities haven't found an alternative.

The UN says New Delhi is the world's most polluted capital.

