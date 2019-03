Researchers have discovered what may be another massive crater below Greenland's ice sheets, NASA announced on Monday.

This comes shortly after the discovery of the 30km-wide Hiawatha crater, was announced in November last year. The Hiawatha crater, according to the Nasa website, was the first impact crater to be identified below the ice sheets of the region and was formed less than three million years ago.

