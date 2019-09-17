WATCH | Orangutans show signs of sneezing, coughing and flu after chocking on smog

Dozens of orangutans in Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, are suffering from respiratory problems caused by smoke from forest fires.

"The smog has been going on for almost two months and because of that some of our orangutans, especially the young ones, are starting to have respiratory tract infections, which was initially detecged by symptoms of sneezing, coughing and flu," says veterinarian Fiet Hayu.

