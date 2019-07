The sneaky penguin pair was found hiding in a sushi shop near the Wellington train station.

Police were called after the seabirds were spotted wandering through the capital city.

Authorities eventually captured the rogue birds.

They were released into Wellington Harbour, where it's hoped they will remain.

GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter