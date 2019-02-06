 

Runner survives attack by choking mountain lion to death

2019-02-06 06:10

A mountain lion lunged at a runner on a Colorado trail and bit his face before the man fought back and choked the animal to death, wildlife officials said on Tuesday.

The unidentified man was running alone at Horsetooth Mountain Open Space near Fort Collins on Monday when he heard a noise and turned back.

That's when the mountain lion attacked, according to an account from Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The man was hospitalised with serious injuries and was expected to make a full recovery.

The agency said the runner's movement apparently triggered the young lion's hunting instincts. The animal bit the man's face and wrist before he was able to break free and kill the lion.

Rabies

Authorities are not identifying the man and say he needs time to decompress and decide if he will speak out.

The man told investigators he choked the lion, and an examination of the animal confirmed that, said Rebecca Ferrell, a spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife.

The lion was less than a year old and tested negative for rabies.

Ferrell said the runner did exactly what experts recommend in a rare encounter with a mountain lion - fight back as hard as possible.

They also advise trying to get back up on your feet if knocked over, look as big as possible and use anything handy as a weapon, such as a backpack or keys.

But the man who was attacked did not have any gear to help him.

"He did this just out of sheer will and defence of himself," Ferrell said.

Mountain lions rarely attack because they tend to avoid people. The animals have killed fewer than 20 people in North America in more than 100 years.

In Colorado, where their population is strong, mountain lions have injured 16 people and killed three since 1990.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

Read more on:    us  |  animals
NEXT ON NEWS24X

WATCH: The colour of the oceans could be about to change

2019-02-05 15:53

Join the conversation!

24.com encourages commentary submitted via MyNews24. Contributions of 200 words or more will be considered for publication.

We reserve editorial discretion to decide what will be published.
Read our comments policy for guidelines on contributions.

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH: People will go to jail, Ramaphosa tells investors about state capture inquiry
Traffic Alerts
Here are the winning numbers for the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws for Tuesday, February 5 2019-02-05 21:06 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

Settings

Location Settings

News24 allows you to edit the display of certain components based on a location. If you wish to personalise the page based on your preferences, please select a location for each component and click "Submit" in order for the changes to take affect.




Facebook Sign-In

Hi News addict,

Join the News24 Community to be involved in breaking the news.

Log in with Facebook to comment and personalise news, weather and listings.

 