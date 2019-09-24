WATCH: Swedish teen Greta Thunberg berates leaders as UN climate summit falls short

United
Nations – An emotional Greta Thunberg tore into world leaders at a UN climate
summit on Monday, accusing them of betraying her generation by failing to
tackle greenhouse gas emissions, as announcements by major economies fell far
short of expectations.
The
Swedish teen's impassioned speech, in which she repeated the words "How
dare you" four times, was the defining moment of the meeting, called by UN
chief Antonio Guterres to reinvigorate the faltering Paris climate agreement.
Ahead
of the conference, the United Nations issued a release saying 66 countries
vowed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, along with 10 regions, 102 cities,
and scores of businesses.
But
pre-summit predictions of new, headline-grabbing commitments, particularly by
the likes of China and India, failed to match reality, angering environmental
groups.
The
world's top scientists believe long-term temperature rise must be limited to
1.5 degrees Celsius over pre-industrial levels to prevent runaway warming with
catastrophic effects.
But
rather than peaking, the level of emissions being released into the atmosphere
are at an all-time high, triggering global weather hazards from heatwaves to
intense hurricanes and raging wildfires.
New
data released on Monday showed the 2019 Arctic sea ice minimum is ranked at
second-lowest in the 41-year satellite record, effectively tied with 2007 and
2016.
Unanimous disappointment
"I
shouldn't be up here. I should be back at school on the other side of the
ocean," said Thunberg, 16, who has become the global face of a growing
youth movement against climate inaction that mobilised millions in a worldwide
strike on Friday.
"You
come to us young people for hope. How dare you?" she thundered, her voice
at times breaking with emotion.
Matters
did not improve much as a succession of national leaders took to the podium
saying they understood the gravity of the situation but then failing to
announce concrete plans.
Indian
Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not say explicitly whether his country would
enhance its commitments made under the Paris agreement – though he did say it
was working on more than doubling its renewable energy capacity.
There
was also no new announcement by China, the world's biggest emitter. Senior
foreign policy official Wang Yi spoke instead about the need for
multilateralism, taking a veiled swipe at US President Donald Trump for pulling
out of the Paris accord on taking office.
"The
withdrawal of certain parties will not shake the collective will of the
international community," he said.
Environmental
and campaign groups reacted with almost unanimous disappointment.
"I
think Greta's impassioned cry for sanity and for actually listening and acting
based on the science was ignored," Greenpeace International chief Jennifer
Morgan told AFP.
Trump
surprise
Fewer
than half of the 136 heads of government or state in New York this week to
attend the UN General Assembly attended on Monday.
Trump,
who announced his intent to withdraw the US from the Paris agreement and has
heaped scorn on climate science, had been expected to skip the event but made a
brief unscheduled appearance, spending a few minutes in the hall, where he
applauded Modi's speech and then left.
Among
those absent were President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil, under whose leadership
the Amazon rainforest is continuing to burn at record rates, and Australian
Prime Minister Scott Morrison, whose government has pursued an aggressively
pro-coal agenda.
Laurence
Tubiana, one of the architects of the Paris agreement, told AFP at the summit
that Chinese lack of action was linked to its internal politics as it prepares
its next five-year-plan.
But
she said that she saw progress too.
"The
big win is these groups of countries who are for net zero by 2050," she
said.
"The
next step is to have them explain how they do that and what they do
immediately."
Increased
urgency
Earlier,
opening the summit, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said: "The climate
emergency is a race we are losing, but it is a race we can win."
French
President Emmanuel Macron invited his counterparts from Chile, Colombia and
Bolivia to a meeting where $500m in extra funds were pledged by major donors.
Macron
also lauded Russia, which ratified the Paris agreement on Monday, and said
Europe must do more, repeating a vow to close coal-fired plants by 2022.
Germany's
Chancellor Angela Merkel, repeated recently announced pledges including $55bn for
a new innovation and technology package and net zero emissions by 2050.
British
Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced the UK would double its climate change
funding through an overseas development programme to $14.4bn over five years.
In
his closing comments, Guterres emphasised the positives, highlighting the
growing action from the corporate sector, commitments from countries to plant
more than 11 billion trees.
But
he added: "We need more concrete plans, more ambition from more countries
and more businesses, saying the next critical landmark would come at a conference
in Santiago in December.