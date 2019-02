The colour of the oceans could intensify to brighter blues and stronger greens as global warming pushes temperatures up.

That's according to a new study by scientists at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.



The study found that because climate change is affecting the oceans ecosystems, this could alter the colour of the water as early as the end of the twenty-first century.

Though the change is unlikely to be a radical one, as global warming causes ice to melt, phytoplankton will grow in the waters left behind, causing the colour of our oceans to change.