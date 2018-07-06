WATCH: Uncertain future for forest foraging pigs in Serbia

With floods and drought becoming more frequent, the easy foraging these herds of free-ranging pigs are used to finding in the forests of Serbia is becoming harder to find.

Their search for acorns helps to keep the forest floor in a good condition, promoting bio-diversity by loosening the soil. This improves drainage and helps birds and insects find food.

Serbian environmentalists are investigating whether helping these pigs maintain their freedom among the oak trees of the region could be worth subsidising, as pig herders are finding it harder to make ends meet.

