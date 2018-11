What To Read Next

A huge swarm of birds were seen swirling above the sky of Nekrasovakaya, a village in Russia's Krasnodar Region.

The astonishing display was produced by a swooping mass of starlings performing 'murmuration', an act of migration through shape-shifting flight patterns.

