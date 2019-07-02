 

Winter has come: Gale force winds to lash Cape, Gauteng shivers

2019-07-02 11:13

Duncan Alfreds

A cold front rolls over Cape Town. (Duncan Alfreds, News24)

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned that gale force winds will lash the Western Cape as a cold front makes landfall on Tuesday.

Temperatures across South Africa are expected to be cold as the country shivers in the grip of winter.

In Cape Town, officials are preparing for the weather and keeping a close watch on developments.

READ: Snow falls in the Eastern Cape as winter bite spreads to 3 provinces

"We haven't had any major incidents since the warning," said Charlotte Powell, head of Public Awareness and Preparedness, Disaster Risk Management Centre in the City of Cape Town.

"The warning was more for coastal impacts and we advised people not to go and swim."

Gale force winds, cold temperatures

She added that fishing was also strongly discouraged because the windy weather could make shore-based fishing particularly dangerous.

How cold are you today? Mail your pictures and videos to News24.

The SAWS predicted wind speeds of between 60km/h and 90km/h from a north-westerly direction.

Rain is expected from Tuesday afternoon and winds will be gale force between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas, the SAWS said.

Officials are aware of vulnerable areas and are ready to respond.

"We've advised our internal departments to have standby crews available so we can act if we have a major incident. We're monitoring and if incidents are reported, we can respond," said Powell.

MORE: PICS - Lesotho turns into a winter wonderland after heavy snowfall

In SA's interior provinces, temperatures remain low and conditions are hazardous.

"There is fog with a visibility of 100m. It's overcast with cloud covering at 100%," De Aar SAWS weather observer Vuyo Xclithole told News24.

Temperature at that station is 1.3°C and there are light winds at 5.4km/h.

The weather is tough - even for seasoned observers.

"We are not used to this weather. Earlier in the morning it was very cold - it was -0.5°C," said Xclithole.

Gauteng will also be cold on Tuesday when temperatures are expected to hover in single digits.

Selected city temperature forecast

City

Minimum

Maximum

Pretoria

4°C

16°C

Johannesburg

1°C

13°C

Ermelo

-2°C

15°C

Standerton

-1°C

15°C

Potchefstroom

-2°C

18°C

Mahikeng

0°C

18°C

Bloemfontein

0°C

14°C

Welkom

0°C

15°C

Upington

-3°C

15°C

Kimberley

-1°C

16°C

De Aar

1°C

14°C

Cape Town

12°C

15°C

Beaufort West

7°C

17°C

Oudtshoorn

1°C

18°C

Mthatha

6°C

21°C

*Data provided by the SA Weather Service


