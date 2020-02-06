16 Daily Lotto players walk away with R25k

Thursday's Daily Lotto jackpot draw made 16 players R25 434.80 richer.The next jackpot is estimated at R450 000.Here are the results for the draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (06/02/20):#DAILY LOTTO: 02, 04, 06, 09, 12Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/nc6eMzxU0f— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 6, 2020 Here are the results for Wednesday's draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (05/02/20):#DAILYLOTTO: 07, 24, 25, 27, 34Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/nK5AiLBwyN— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) February 5, 2020In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, February 5 draw:Lotto: 03, 06, 20, 21, 41, 45 Bonus: 29Lotto Plus 1: 13, 15, 24, 39, 45, 47 Bonus: 44 Lotto Plus 2: 05, 19, 26, 28, 33, 42 Bonus: 36Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.