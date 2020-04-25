4 people bag R83k in the Daily Lotto Jackpot

Four people have bagged more than R83 000 has claimed the Daily Lotto prize in Friday's draw. Sunday's jackpot is an estimated R200 000. Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (25/04/2020):#DAILYLOTTO: 09, 12, 29, 31, 34Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/y1J2bptswM— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 25, 2020 In case you missed it, here are the winning Daily Lotto jackpot numbers for Friday, 24 April. Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (24/04/2020):#DAILY LOTTO: 01, 13, 20, 26, 28Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/ekjlZveSyw— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 24, 2020Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App. *Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.