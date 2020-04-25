 

4 people bag R83k in the Daily Lotto Jackpot

2020-04-25 21:38
(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Four people have bagged more than R83 000 has claimed the Daily Lotto prize in Friday's draw. Sunday's jackpot is an estimated R200 000.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Daily Lotto jackpot numbers for Friday, 24 April.

Read more on:    lotto  |  lottery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

2020-04-25 21:01

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Cape Town videographer raises about R300 000 in a week to feed communities
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Kommetjie 06:38 AM
Road name: Kommetjie Road

Chapmans Peak 06:29 AM
Road name: Chapmans Peak Drive

More traffic reports
4 people bag R83k in the Daily Lotto Jackpot 2020-04-25 21:38 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 