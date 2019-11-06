 

5 Daily Lotto winners rake in R83k each

2019-11-06 21:23

There were 5 winners in Wednesday's Daily Lotto, each walking away with R83 000.


In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, November 6 draw:

Lotto: 15, 16, 19, 29, 47, 50  Bonus: 21

Lotto Plus 1: 21, 26, 39, 41, 45, 51  Bonus: 28

Lotto Plus 2:  01, 05, 07, 18, 21, 52  Bonus: 22

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.  

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

lotto  |  lottery
