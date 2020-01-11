Daily Lotto: 4 winners bag R85K each!

Four winners claimed the Daily Lotto prize on Saturday, walking away with R85 000 each. Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (11/01/20):#DAILYLOTTO: 06, 07, 21, 25, 36Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/U9qPEUOAiM— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) January 11, 2020In case you missed it, here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Saturday, January 11 draw:Lotto: 06, 16, 18, 33, 47, 51 Bonus: 29Lotto Plus 1: 04, 07, 21, 30, 36, 44 Bonus: 34Lotto Plus 2: 25, 28, 31, 34, 43, 44 Bonus: 52Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.