 

Daily Lotto: Four winners on Tuesday

2019-10-22 21:23

Four lucky people have won R95 040 in Tuesday's Daily Lotto jackpot draw.

Here are the results for Tuesday's draw:

In case you missed it, here are your Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 results for Saturday, October 19.

