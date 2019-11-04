 

Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Monday

2019-11-04 21:46
(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

One player bagged the Daily Lotto prize in Monday's draw.

Here are the results for Monday night's daily lotto draw. 


Read more on:    lotto
NEXT ON NEWS24X

R224k in the bag for one Daily Lotto player!

2019-11-03 21:20

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Man thwarts would-be hijackers by hurling stapler at them
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Bellville 20:00 PM
Road name: Mike Pienaar Boulevard Northbound

Northbound
Cape Town 07:33 AM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Monday 32 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 