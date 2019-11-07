 

Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Thursday

2019-11-07 21:21
(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

One lucky winner in Thursday's Daily Lotto walks away with R419 523.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, November 6 draw:

Read more on:    lotto
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5 Daily Lotto winners rake in R83k each

2019-11-06 21:23

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | 'We are ready for trial' - NPA on Uyinene murder case
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
De Doorns 19:41 PM
Road name: N1

Cape Town 15:59 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Thursday 49 minutes ago Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 