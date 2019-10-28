Daily Lotto: One player wins R370 000!

One lucky player bagged the R370 000 Daily Lotto prize in Monday's draw. Here are the results for Monday night's daily lotto draw. Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (28/10/19):#DAILY LOTTO: 18, 23, 28, 34, 36Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/bIgbDNeMyH— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) October 28, 2019In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, October 26 draw:Lotto: 14, 18, 24, 30, 33, 37 Bonus: 28Lotto Plus 1: 12, 16, 19, 24, 31, 33 Bonus: 23Lotto Plus 2: 04, 21, 29, 44, 45, 51 Bonus: 46Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here.Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App. *Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.