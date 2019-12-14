Daily Lotto: One winner on Saturday

One lucky Daily Lotto jackpot winner takes home R368 694.Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (14/12/19):#DAILYLOTTO: 05, 06, 07, 22, 34Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/RP7Vh8bWuB— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 14, 2019Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, December 14 draw:#DrawResults for 14/12/19 are:#LOTTO: 02, 03, 06, 23, 34, 49#B: 20#LOTTOPLUS1: 05, 10, 12, 36, 43, 44#B: 49#LOTTOPLUS2: 14, 18, 21, 26, 37, 39#B: 47 pic.twitter.com/Km3ovLxXUa— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 14, 2019Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App. In case you missed it, here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus results for Friday, December 13:#DrawResults for 13/12/19 are:#PowerBall: 01, 09, 13, 25, 34#PowerBall: 10#PowerBallPLUS: 04, 10, 13, 21, 27#PowerBall: 19 pic.twitter.com/xEF4l6bCUe— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 13, 2019 Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here. *Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.