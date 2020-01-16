 

Daily Lotto: One winner on Thursday

2020-01-16 21:18
(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Here are the results of the Daily Lotto draw on Thursday.


In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, January 15 draw:

Read more on:    lotto  |  lottery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Daily Lotto: Three lucky winners on Wednesday

2020-01-15 21:20

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Police officer arrested on charges of intimidation, crimen injuria, and discharging a firearm
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Camps Bay 19:35 PM
Road name: Kloof Road

Cape Town 15:13 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: One winner on Thursday 2020-01-16 21:18 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 