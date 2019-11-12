Daily Lotto: One winner on Tuesday

One lucky winner goes home with R401 408 after winning in Tuesday's Daily Lotto draw. Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (12/11/19):#DAILY LOTTO: 02, 07, 09, 14, 30Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/CmjEAA1ORK— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 12, 2019In case you missed it, here are Saturday's Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 results:#DrawResults for 09/11/19 are:#LOTTO: 16, 19, 23, 41, 50, 52#B: 20#LOTTOPLUS1: 06, 08, 15, 29, 41, 52#B: 44#LOTTOPLUS2: 08, 16, 34, 41, 42, 52#B: 32 pic.twitter.com/EXVZajVi3B— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 9, 2019 *Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.