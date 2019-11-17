Daily Lotto: Sunday's results

Here are the results for Sunday's Daily Lotto.Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (17/11/19):#DAILYLOTTO: 06, 16, 18, 23, 33Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/5slO0k2hMn— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 17, 2019 In case you missed it, here are Saturday's Lotto, Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2 results:#DrawResults for 16/11/19 are:#LOTTO: 11, 19, 22, 35, 44, 47#B: 26#LOTTOPLUS1: 10, 12, 24, 32, 36, 39#B: 41#LOTTOPLUS2: 10, 13, 17, 21, 30, 40#B: 38 pic.twitter.com/U9KujYVk2H— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 16, 2019*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.