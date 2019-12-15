Daily Lotto: Sunday's results

Here are the results from Sunday's Daily Lotto draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (15/12/19):#DAILYLOTTO: 04, 19, 20, 30, 35Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/Wrt54TLfcd— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) December 15, 2019In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, December 14 draw:Lotto: 02, 03, 06, 23, 34, 49 Bonus: 20Lotto Plus 1: 05, 10, 12, 36, 43, 44 Bonus: 49Lotto Plus 2: 14, 18, 21, 26, 37, 39 Bonus: 47Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here. Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App.*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.