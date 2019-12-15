 

Daily Lotto: Sunday's results

2019-12-15 21:22

Here are the results from Sunday's Daily Lotto draw:


In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, December 14 draw:

Lotto: 02, 03, 06, 23, 34, 49  Bonus: 20

Lotto Plus 1: 05, 10, 12, 36, 43, 44  Bonus: 49

Lotto Plus 2:  14, 18, 21, 26, 37, 39  Bonus: 47

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.  

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

lotto  |  lottery
