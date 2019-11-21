 

Daily Lotto: Thursday's results

2019-11-21 21:27
(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Here are the results for Thursday's Daily Lotto draw.  


Read more on:    lotto
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Daily Lotto: One lucky winner on Wednesday

2019-11-20 21:21

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Twin 'tornadoes' spotted in Gauteng are actually 'gustnadoes' - SA Weather Service
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 22:07 PM
Road name: M3 Southbound

Southbound
Cape Town 19:27 PM
Road name: N2 Outbound

Outbound
More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Thursday's results 2019-11-21 21:27 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 