 

Daily Lotto: Two players to split R350 000 prize

2019-04-22 21:20

Two players scooped R150 000 each in the Daily Lotto draw on Monday night.

Another 180 players managed to win R328.50 for matching four numbers.

Here are the results for Monday's draw:

Here are the results for Sunday's draw:

Here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Wednesday, April 17 Lottery draw:

Lotto: 01, 19, 38, 42, 50, 51 Bonus: 21

Lotto Plus 1: 11, 19, 21, 23, 25, 27 Bonus: 07 

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 08, 19, 23, 38, 45 Bonus: 16

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information.

Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.

Read more on:    daily lotto
