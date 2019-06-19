 

Here are all your Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers for the Wednesday, June 19 draw

2019-06-19 21:04
(Daily Sun)

(Daily Sun)

Here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Wednesday, June 19 draw.

Lotto: 04, 09, 16, 18, 19, 22 Bonus: 39

Lotto Plus 1: 07, 10, 13, 47, 49, 50 Bonus: 32

Lotto Plus 2: 03, 21, 23, 36, 40, 51 Bonus: 48

In case you missed it, here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Tuesday, June 18 draw:

PowerBall: 02, 03, 17, 20, 33  PowerBall: 03 

PowerBall Plus: 18, 25, 38, 39, 41  PowerBall: 04

* Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.

