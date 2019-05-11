Here are the results for the Saturday, 11 May Lottery draw

Here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Saturday, May 11 Lottery draw:

Lotto: 25, 28, 35, 36, 41, 45 Bonus: 48



Lotto Plus 1: 18, 20, 23, 26, 41, 50 Bonus: 21



Lotto Plus 2: 07, 11, 15, 16, 20, 33 Bonus: 18



The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draw is on Saturday, and don't forget, the Daily Lotto happens every day!

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

Get the results on News24! Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

In case you missed it, here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Friday, May 10 draw:

Powerball: 14, 22, 23, 39, 43 PowerBall: 15

PowerBall Plus: 01, 07, 15, 19, 47 Powerball: 10

The next PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draws are on Friday. Get your tickets and get the results right here on News24!

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBalldraws here.

Winning can be hard

A lottery winner in Jamaica claimed his $1,1 million (about R14,85 million) prize money wearing the villain’s mask from the Scream horror movie franchise in a bid to remain anonymous.

The man, who’s been identified only as A. Campbell, appeared at the Spanish Court Hotel in Kingston, Jamaica, wearing a white cape, black gloves and the Scream mask to collect his prize, which is worth about 158 million Jamaican dollars, The Washington Post reported.

But it is all worth it when you hit the jackpot, like a Cape Town man did in February.

He walked away with a whole R232 131 750.69!

The lottery operator said that total sales for the draw were over R74m.



The winning ticket was bought at an OK Minimark in Cape Town.

* Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.

See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.