Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 28 March, draw.

Lotto: 06, 13, 14, 19, 28, 45. Bonus: 04

Lotto Plus 2: 07, 11, 20, 21, 24, 48. Bonus: 17



Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

