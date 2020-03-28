 

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers

2020-03-28 21:12
Powerball

Powerball

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, 28 March, draw.

Lotto: 06, 13, 14, 19, 28, 45. Bonus: 04

Lotto Plus 1: 24, 25, 26, 34, 39, 43. Bonus:21

Lotto Plus 2: 07, 11, 20, 21, 24, 48. Bonus: 17

Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday. 

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App.

powerball, powerball plus, lotto, lottery

Read more on:    lotto  |  lottery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players

2020-03-25 21:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | ‘Stay safe for 21 days, we’ll all be alright, we’re going to heaven’ - homeless man
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 22:05 PM
Road name: M5

Vredendal 16:21 PM
Road name: N7 Northbound

Northbound
More traffic reports
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 