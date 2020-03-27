 

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers

2020-03-27 21:04
Powerball

Powerball

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Here are the winning Powerball and Powerball Plus numbers from the Friday, 27 March draw. 

PowerBall: 03, 08, 18, 38, 45 PowerBall: 03

PowerBall Plus: 02, 16, 28, 36, 39 PowerBall: 16

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 iOS App

lotto, lottery

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, March 25 draw.

Lotto: 10, 13, 19, 25, 42, 47 Bonus: 35

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 12, 16, 20, 21, 36  Bonus: 33

Lotto Plus 2: 18, 19, 23, 29, 33, 44 Bonus: 07

Get the full list of past Lotto and PowerBall draws here.  

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

Read more on:    lotto  |  lottery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players

2020-03-25 21:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Run-in with the law: Traffic cops confront Cape Town joggers
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Eerste River 08:56 AM
Road name: Baden Powell Drive

Hermanus 08:55 AM
Road name: R43

More traffic reports
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 