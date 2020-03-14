Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, March 14 draw:
Lotto: 15, 16, 17, 29, 37, 39. Bonus: 47
Lotto Plus 1: 2, 5, 13, 24, 35, 44. Bonus: 43
Lotto Plus 2: 12, 25, 26, 29, 37, 51. Bonus: 20
