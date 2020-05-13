Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

Lotto: 1, 5, 6, 8, 10, 18 Bonus Ball: 34
Lotto Plus 1: 10, 18, 21, 22, 30, 40 Bonus Ball: 24
Lotto Plus 2: 14, 20, 32, 34, 44, 50 Bonus Ball: 18
Are you feeling lucky? See the payouts for the Lotto here, click here for Lotto Plus 1 and Lotto Plus 2, click here. The next Lotto and Lotto Plus draws are on Wednesday.
