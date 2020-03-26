 

No one strikes lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot

2020-03-26 21:33
(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

No one struck it lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot in the draw on Thursday. The estimated earnings was R320 000. 

The estimated jackpot for Friday is R400 000. 

Read more on:    lotto  |  lottery
NEXT ON NEWS24X

Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players

2020-03-25 21:49

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH | Taxi drivers to feel the financial pinch during 21-day lockdown
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 20:34 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 18:33 PM
Road name: MyCiti Bus

More traffic reports
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 