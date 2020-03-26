No one strikes lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot

No one struck it lucky in the Daily Lotto jackpot in the draw on Thursday. The estimated earnings was R320 000. Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (26/03/20):#DAILY LOTTO: 22, 24, 31, 32, 36Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/Jk437MfQpA— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 26, 2020 The estimated jackpot for Friday is R400 000. In case you missed it, here are Wednesday's. Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (25/03/2020):#DAILYLOTTO: 02, 07, 10, 15, 22Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/Wk7qhL9zmN— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) March 25, 2020 Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App. *Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.