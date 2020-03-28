 

No winner in the Daily Lotto jackpot

2020-03-28 22:02
(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

For the second time this week, no one won the Daily Lotto jackpot. Saturday's draw was R200 000.

The next jackpot is estimated at R150 000.

Here are the results for the draw:

Here are the results for Friday's draw:

Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players

2020-03-25 21:49

WATCH | ‘Stay safe for 21 days, we’ll all be alright, we’re going to heaven’ - homeless man
Double payday for 2 Daily Lotto players 2020-03-25 21:49
