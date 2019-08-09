 

One Daily Lotto player is R400 000 richer!

2019-08-09 21:27

One lucky player scooped the Daily Lotto jackpot of R405 000 on Friday.

Here are the results for Friday's draw:

Here are the results for Thursday's draw:

Powerball: 02, 18, 34, 37, 48  PowerBall: 03

PowerBall Plus: 01, 16, 18, 28, 37 Powerball: 11

Here are Friday's PowerBall results

2019-08-09 21:03

