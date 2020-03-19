 

One lucky winner bags the Daily Lotto jackpot

2020-03-19 21:21
(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

One person bagged more than R360 000 in the Daily Lotto jackpot on Thursday.


Thursday's winnings is an estimated R400 000.

NEXT ON NEWS24X

Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results

2020-03-18 21:00

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Update on strict new regulations to curb coronavirus
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Cape Town 16:40 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

Cape Town 15:55 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results 2020-03-18 21:00 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 