One lucky winner bags the Daily Lotto jackpot

One winner has claimed more than R286 000 the Daily Lotto prize in Thursday's draw.Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (16/04/2020):#DAILY LOTTO: 15, 18, 19, 21, 31Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/zykh7LRZ2g— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 16, 2020 Friday's jackpot is an estimated R300 000.In case you missed it, here are the winning Daily Lotto jackpot numbers for Wednesday, 15 April. Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (15/04/2020):#DAILYLOTTO: 03, 15, 23, 26, 36Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/xhzqtX3vaA— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 15, 2020