 

One person bags R46k in the Daily Lotto draw

2020-05-14 21:32
One person won more than R46 000 in the Daily Lotto Jackpot on Thursday. 

Here are the results of the draw:

Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers.

Read more on:    lotto  |  lottery
