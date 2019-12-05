 

One winner bags Daily Lotto prize of R400 000!

2019-12-05 21:23
(Screenshot)

(Screenshot)

One lucky winner walked away with R400 000 in Thursday's Daily Lotto draw.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Wednesday, December 4 draw:

Lotto Plus: 03, 14, 25, 39, 48, 51 Bonus: 28

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 04, 10, 32, 39, 46 Bonus: 36

Lotto Plus 2: 12, 20, 22, 33 38, 49 Bonus: 6

*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.

