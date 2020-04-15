 

One winner scoops R284k in the Daily Lotto jackpot

2020-04-15 21:36

One winner has claimed the Daily Lotto prize in Wednesday's draw.

Thursday's jackpot is an estimated R200 000.

In case you missed it, here are the winning Daily Lotto jackpot numbers for Tuesday, 14 April.

