One winner scoops R284k in the Daily Lotto jackpot

One winner has claimed the Daily Lotto prize in Wednesday's draw.Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (15/04/2020):#DAILYLOTTO: 03, 15, 23, 26, 36Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/xhzqtX3vaA— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 15, 2020Thursday's jackpot is an estimated R200 000.In case you missed it, here are the winning Daily Lotto jackpot numbers for Tuesday, 14 April.Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (14/04/2020):#DAILY LOTTO: 01, 14, 19, 25, 36Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/69d7NTDYI6— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) April 14, 2020Download the News24 app via the Play or iTunes App stores and get a free alert moments after each Lotto draw with the winning numbers. Tap here to download the News24 Android App or here to download the News24 Apple App. *Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience. See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.