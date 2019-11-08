 

Powerball: Friday's results

2019-11-08 21:02
Powerball

Powerball

Multimedia   ·   User Galleries   ·   News in Pictures Send us your pictures  ·  Send us your stories

Here are your Powerball and Powerball Plus results for Friday, November 8:

PowerBall: 05, 18, 27, 37, 45 PowerBall: 12 

PowerBall Plus: 01, 13, 19, 37, 42 PowerBall: 18

lotto, lottery

Read more on:    lotto
NEXT ON NEWS24X

5 Daily Lotto winners rake in R83k each

2019-11-06 21:23

Inside News24

 
/News
WATCH LIVE | Virtual book launch: Adriaan Basson on Blessed by Bosasa
Traffic Alerts
Traffic
Table View 16:02 PM
Road name: Otto Du Plessis Drive

Cape Town 15:21 PM
Road name: METRO RAIL

More traffic reports
Daily Lotto: Two winners on Friday 2019-11-08 21:10 Click here for the full list of lottery results
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 
News24
English
Afrikaans
isiZulu
|   OLX  |  PROPERTY24  |  CAREERS24  |  SUPERBALIST  |  AUTOTRADER  |  

Hello 

Create Profile

Creating your profile will enable you to submit photos and stories to get published on News24.


Please provide a username for your profile page:

This username must be unique, cannot be edited and will be used in the URL to your profile page across the entire 24.com network.

 