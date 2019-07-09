Powerball: Here are the results for the Tuesday, July 9 draw

Here are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers from the Tuesday, July 9 draw:

PowerBall: 09, 12, 28, 44, 49 PowerBall: 13



PowerBall Plus: 02, 10, 22, 36, 38 PowerBall: 19

In case you missed it, here are the winning Lottery numbers from the Saturday, July 6 draw.

