 

Powerball: Tuesday's results

2019-11-12 21:02
Here are your Powerball and Powerball Plus results for Tuesday, November 12:

PowerBall: 03, 05, 10, 11, 25 PowerBall: 10

PowerBall Plus: 03, 25, 36, 42, 44  PowerBall: 15

