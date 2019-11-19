 

Powerball: Tuesday's results

2019-11-19 21:02
Here are your Powerball and Powerball Plus results for Tuesday, November 19:

PowerBall: 03, 04, 16, 43, 44 PowerBall: 10

PowerBall Plus: 31, 32, 39, 45, 47  PowerBall: 16

