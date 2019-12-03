 

Powerball: Tuesday's results

2019-12-03 21:02

Here are your Powerball and Powerball Plus results for Tuesday, December 03:

PowerBall: 05, 06, 15, 23, 45 PowerBall: 06

PowerBall Plus: 12, 24, 43, 46, 49  PowerBall: 12

