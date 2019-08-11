 

R200 000 for one lucky Daily Lotto winner

2019-08-11 21:23

One Daily Lotto player bagged R200 000  in Sunday's draw.

Here are the results for Saturday's draw:

Lotto: 06, 20, 21, 26, 45, 48  Bonus: 44

Lotto Plus 1: 03, 13, 23, 28, 39, 41  Bonus: 22

Lotto Plus 2:  07, 24, 32, 35, 42, 46  Bonus: 21

