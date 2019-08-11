R200 000 for one lucky Daily Lotto winner

One Daily Lotto player bagged R200 000 in Sunday's draw. Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (11/08/19):#DAILY LOTTO: 05, 14, 20, 26, 34Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/XaYl1aA1hR— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 11, 2019 Here are the results for Saturday's draw:Here are the DrawResults & Payouts for (10/08/19):#DAILYLOTTO: 03, 13, 22, 28, 32Congratulations to all the #winners! pic.twitter.com/NAS2enWn0Y— #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) August 10, 2019In case you missed it, here are the winning Lotto and Lotto Plus numbers from the Saturday, August 10 draw: Lotto: 06, 20, 21, 26, 45, 48 Bonus: 44Lotto Plus 1: 03, 13, 23, 28, 39, 41 Bonus: 22Lotto Plus 2: 07, 24, 32, 35, 42, 46 Bonus: 21*Please note that the information provided herein is third party information. Whilst every effort is expended to ensure that the information provided is true and accurate, we are not responsible for errors, omissions or any loss which an individual may experience.See the National Lottery Terms and conditions here.GET THE NEWS at your fingertips and download the News24 app for Android here now. Get it for your iPhone here.KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.- FOLLOW News24 on Twitter